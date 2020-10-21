Bihar Assembly Election: EC rules go for a toss

Patna

With PM Modi starting his election campaign on October 23, instructions have been issued to the security agencies in Bihar not to allow any local leader on PM’s choppers. Social distancing would be maintained and no leader without masks would be allowed to share the dais with the PM. All state leaders will have to pass through strict thermal screening before being allowed to come close to the PM’s chair.

Although the EC has deployed its observers and arranged videography of the public meetings, EC protocols to prevent the virus’s spread are not being followed. People in the audience do not wear masks either, and no screening is done. The observers are not finding the situation conducive to visit public meetings.

On October 11, the first incidents of violation were reported from Gandhi Maidan in Gaya, where BJP President JP Nadda launched his campaign. Later, the local police station filed an FIR agai­n­st the organisers of the meet the Gaya unit of BJP.

There seems to be no arrangement of thermal screening anywhere in the state, no one is made to use masks in public meetings. Even in the mass contact programmes by the candidates, EC guidelines are violated. In the five constitutencies in Patna, candidates are moving with hundreds of their supporters who are without masks. So far, 2.08 lakh Corona positive cases have been reported in the state.

The EC on Wednesday sent a communication to all political parties contesting the election expressing its concern over the gatherings in the public meetings and absence of safety measures against Corona.