Bihar Assembly Election: BJP, JD-U bank on PM Modi, Nitish’s work

Patna

As electioneering for the first phase of Bihar assembly poll ends on Monday, ruling BJP leaders are seeking votes to strengthen the hands of PM Modi and JD-U campaigners want to make CM Nitish Kumar stronger.

BJP president JP Nadda, who started his campaign on Saturday by offering prayers at Kali temple on the banks of Ganga, visited Biharsharif and Lakhisarai, while Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani addressed meetings in Vaishali.

Nadda said Narendra Modi had given free ration to migrant workers which would continue even after elections.

The PM inaugurated development projects in Bihar this year which would cost Rs40,000 crore, Smriti Irani claimed, and said 8 crore women were given free LPG cylinders by the PM. The two leaders reminded people of the "Jungle Raj" of Lalu family for 15 years and appealed to them to reject the RJD-led alliance to make PM Modi stronger.

On the other hand, Nitish Kumar, the sole star campaigner of the JD-U, addressed 4 election meetings. He emphasised on good governance under his leadership, mentioned the number of new colleges opened, and the number of highways added during his tenure.

In his meetings, Nitish alleged the state was "looted" by one family for the 15 years. He hoped he was reelected on November 10 to enable him to provide drinking water facilities through pipelines in all villages in the next two months and also provide solar lights in villages. He wanted another term for completion of the Saat Nischay (Seven resolves -- Phase 2).