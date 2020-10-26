Bihar Assembly Election: As BJP focuses on Tejashwi, Nitish takes on Paswan jr

Patna

Just two days ahead of the first phase of Bihar elections, JD(U) leaders aggressively attacked LJP president Chirag Paswan, who seems to be on a mission to target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that he will flop like his first film.

JD(U) functionaries moved on the front foot, particularly after the 37-year-old Paswan said he would send Nitish to jail “on charges of corruption” if voted to power. Paswan has been careful with his choice of words against JD(U)’s partner BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Without directly referring to Paswan or poll strategist and former JD(U) national vice president Prashant Kishor, Nitish told a gathering in Muzaffarpur on Monday, “Those who do not have any knowledge or experience are attacking me at the behest of some advisors.”

JD(U) state president Bashistha Narain Singh called Paswan “immature”. He said, “His (Nitish’s) USP is his honesty. Paswan will be rejected by the people and so will all LJP candidates.”

Water resources minister and national general secretary of JD(U) Sanjay Kumar Jha said Paswan had failed as an actor in his first film and is going to meet the same fate as a politician. “See his co-actor Kangana Ranaut is now a top actress and where is Chirag.”

Jha alleged a drug manufacturer from Bihar had funded Paswan's film. He said drug manufacturer was later obliged with a political position by Paswan's father Ram Vilas. Sanjay Kumar Singh, a JD(U) spokesperson who was earlier with Paswan’s LJP, said, “I will expose Chirag and his party. I was an insider; I know who funds his campaign.”

Despite being JD(U)’s active partner, the BJP is silent on Paswan. Instead, its leaders have focused on the Grand Alliance’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav, who is drawing massive crowds at his rallies.

At an election meeting in Purnia, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said the RJD had fielded a person who had been “found guilty by court in the murder of Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishanaahiya”. He was referring to former MP Lovely Anand and RJD candidate from Supaul.

'Jamura hota hai naa, usko nachata hai madari. Ye jamura bane hue hain (Just like a puppet who is controlled by the juggler, he’s become a puppet)," said JD(U) minister Sanjay Jha on Chirag Paswan.