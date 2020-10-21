Bihar Assembly Election: 10L jobs promise set agenda for NDA to respond

Patna

The 10-lakh government jobs committed by the leader of opposition, Tejashwi Yadav has changed the agenda of his rivals in the campaign. Both CM Nitish Kumar (JD-U) and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP) are engaged in reacting to the big promise of the RJD leader, Lalu Yadav’s son.

At an election rally at Parsa in Saran on Wednesday, the CM said: “They are promising 10 lakh government jobs. A big joke, why don’t you promise a job for everyone.”

He said from where the money would come to pay to the 10 lakh employees. “Will the money come from the sky, will it grow on trees or from the jail (referring to Lalu, lodged at Ranchi central jail).”

Nitish added: “Maybe, he will set up factories to print fake currency notes.”

The Dy CM cited official figures to suggest the government would require an additional Rs58,415 crore yearly to pay the extra 1 million staff, including 75,000 junior engineers, 2 lakh grade IV staff, 2.5 lakh teachers and 1.25 lakh doctors.

Modi said, “Currently, the state government was spending Rs52,375 crore annually on salaries and perks to 3.44 lakh employees and university teachers. Tejashwi’s promise is a farce. If he keeps his promise, nothing will be left for the state’s development.

Nitish-Sushil Modi like Sachin-Sehwag superhit pair: Rajnath

Over the last two days of the BJP campaign, China and Pakistan, too, figured in the speeches.

At Kahalgaon, Jamui and Ara on Wednesday, Defence Mi­n­ister Rajnath Singh prai­s­ed the Bihar Regiment jaw­ans, who fought the Chinese ar­my in the Galvan Valley. He paid tributes to the martyrs.

Comparing the pair of CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi with the superhit crickets Sachin-Sehwag duo, saying they too were successful openers, Rajnath in Bihar on Wednesday said PM Modi had scrapped Article 370 and liberated Kashmir. He feared if the RJD gets power, militants may get a free hand in Bihar.