Bihar Assembly Chaos: Clash Erupts After BJP MLA Tosses Sweets Offered By RJD MLA During Reservation Bill Celebrations (WATCH)

In a dramatic turn of events on the last day of the winter session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs clashed with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs over the celebration of a recently passed bill to increase reservation in the state to 75 per cent. The clashes erupted when RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan went to offer sweets to BJP MLAs and one of the MLAs tossed the box of sweets away, triggering a a scuffle between the MLAs of both parties. A video of the incident that happened on Friday was widely circulated on social media.

The BJP MLAs were already protesting and holding placards, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his "ejaculate outside" remarks that he made in the assembly this week. The BJP deemed the statement as anti-women.

RJD MLA's move seemingly provokes BJP MLAs

As the BJP MLAs continued their protest, RJD MLA Roshan arrived with the box of sweets to offer to the BJP members. However, already agitated BJP MLAs thought Roshan's move as provocative and one of the MLAs threw sho interpreted the gesture as provocative.

The situation quickly escalated into a heated exchange, with accusations flying from both sides. RJD members claimed that BJP was opposed to increasing reservations for backward and Dalit communities, while BJP argued that RJD deliberately provoked them.

Security personnel from the Assembly intervened, managing to separate the two groups and defuse the situation. Opposition leader Vijay Sinha was seen rallying BJP MLAs during the altercation.

