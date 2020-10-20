Bihar: Amid poll dispute, Chirag Paswan touches Nitish's feet at Ram Vilas Paswan's sraddha ritual

Neglecting political differences, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday evening visited the residence of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on the shradh ceremony of the late Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader. The chief minister carried with him floral tributes as well.

Immediately after his arrival at Patna airport, bordering the premises of the Paswan House, Nitish Kumar went in to offer his condolences. JD(U) working president and PWD minister Ashok Chaudhury was with him as well.

LJP president Chirag Paswan touched Nitish's feet out of reverence to the longtime colleague of his father. The two leaders were seen talking to each other for the next few minutes. The chief minister accepted sweets offered to him by Chirag, who was sitting next to the leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who had just returned from his hectic campaign ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls.