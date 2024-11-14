Bihar: 3 Die After Suspected Food Poisoning In Govt-Run Shelter Home In Patna; Probe Underway

Patna District Magistrate, Chandrashekhar Singh | ANI

Patna: Three individuals lost their lives after suspected food poisoning at a government-run shelter home in Patna, said a top official of Patna Police.

The incident occurred at Asra Shelter Home, situated in the jurisdiction of the Shastrinagar police station area in New Delhi.

As per Patna District Magistrate, Chandrashekhar Singh, prima facie the case appears to be a case of food poisoning, lack of cleanliness, unhygienic conditions, and negligence.

The police official conveyed that a five-member team has been constituted to investigate the matter properly and they have collected the samples of food and water from the shelter home. He added that the report may come by today's evening and strict action will be taken against the guilty found.

"Three people including a 24-year-old woman, a 6-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl have died. Prima facie it appears to be a case of food poisoning, lack of cleanliness & unhygienic conditions and negligence. Food and water samples have been sent for testing. We have formed a five-member team to investigate this matter. We are hopeful that the report will come till today's evening, if anyone is at fault in this case, immediate action will be taken against them. The situation is under control. 13 women who were admitted to the PMCH are out of danger now. The incident happened on the day of Chhath. Action will be taken against those found guilty."

In this incident, 13 more women were admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), however, they were discharged.

The official added that the situation is under control.

Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed that the victims included a 24-year-old woman who died on November 7, a nine-year-old girl who passed away on November 10, and a 12-year-old girl who succumbed to illness on Wednesday evening.

