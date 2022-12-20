e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: 10-year-old girl's disfigured body, suspected to have been gang-raped, recovered from pit in Bagaha

Bihar: 10-year-old girl's disfigured body, suspected to have been gang-raped, recovered from pit in Bagaha

The matter came to light when the girl's body was spotted buried in a pit on the bank of a river on Sunday morning.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
File/ Representative Image
Follow us on

Bagaha: The disfigured body of a 10-year-old girl suspected to have been gang-raped-- has been recovered from a pit in Pokharbhinda village in Bihar's Bagaha, said police on Sunday.

The matter came to light when the girl's body was spotted buried in a pit on the bank of a river on Sunday morning. Villagers gathered at the spot and immediately informed the police.

As per the deceased mother, Nainmati Devi's statement given to the police, the minor had gone missing on December 15.

The woman in her statement to the police alleged that the incident happened when she had gone to a wedding. She further said that a person named Jitan Yadav called her and asked her to send her daughter to collect the straw kept in the field.

After that, the man took her to the field on the pretext of work, and since then her daughter disappeared, she added.

"As my daughter did not return home till late, I approached the Patkhauli police station to register a complaint but my complaint was not accepted even though I gave names of three men involved in this." "All those men raped my daughter and strangled her to death and then buried her in a pit with JCB, but the Patkhauli police station head threw the application and also beat my son," Nainmati told the police.

Meanwhile, Ramlakhan Singh, Patkhauli Police Officer said "A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) which include the names of the people being accused." "The body was in the school dress only and has been sent for autopsy. A probe is underway into the matter," Patkhauli Police Officer said.

The villagers expressed a lot of resentment after the incident.

Read Also
'Besharam Rang' row: Written complaint seeking FIR submitted to Mumbai police over 'Pathaan' movie...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: 10-year-old girl's disfigured body, suspected to have been gang-raped, recovered from pit in...

Bihar: 10-year-old girl's disfigured body, suspected to have been gang-raped, recovered from pit in...

Delhi: Tihar Jail gears up to update the technology inside the jail

Delhi: Tihar Jail gears up to update the technology inside the jail

Rural orientation of MBBS students to begin from first year

Rural orientation of MBBS students to begin from first year

BIZARRE CASE: Delhi man relieved after tumour weighing 12 kg successfully removed from his abdomen

BIZARRE CASE: Delhi man relieved after tumour weighing 12 kg successfully removed from his abdomen

'Misogynistic goons': Smriti Irani calls out Congress on its leader's 'latkas, jhatkas' remarks on...

'Misogynistic goons': Smriti Irani calls out Congress on its leader's 'latkas, jhatkas' remarks on...