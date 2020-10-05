'Bigoted and polarising': Indians in Germany appeal to remove BJP MP Tejasvi Surya from conference guest list

Indian diaspora in Germany have appealed the consul general in Hamburg to remove BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya from the speaker's list of a conference to be held by a startup. They are opposing his presence at the conference saying that a polarising personality like Surya should not find a safe haven in Europe, reported TwoCircles.net.
The signatories of the letter include India Solidarity Germany, The Humanism Project, Solidarity Belgium, Indians Against CAA, NRC and NPR – Finland, Bharath Democracy Watch, Indian Alliance Paris, and Foundation The London Story. The letter was sent to the Indian Consul general on October 2.
“It brings into question the spirit with which the event is conducted whether it is for all Indians or only for those who endorse or are fine with the polarising, abhorrent and dehumanising views held by Tejaswi Surya, which goes against the diverse community of Indians in Germany. It is extremely concerning to see an official platform is being given for such a controversial figure which will achieve nothing but further division and right-wing radicalisation on the German soil.”
Attaching BJP MP's controversial and communal tweets and his remarks during the CAA protest in Bengaluru, the signatories wrote, "Does the consulate also endorse his following views where he openly plays communal-politics and calls for the government to favor a particular religion?"
They also wrote, "Tejaswi Surya clearly has a divisive agenda against the communities that are not “Hindu”. This agenda is in contravention of the European ethos of equality, diversity and inclusivity. It is also in contravention of the European responsibility under international Law, most notably, UDHR, ICRD, ICCPR, EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, Directive 2000/78/EC and COM(2008)462.”
“This person is famous for publicly stating that anyone who is against Modi is an anti-national. It’s shameful for a parliamentarian to even make such statements,” the letter added.
They wrote, “At the height of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, Surya addressed a pro rally at Bengaluru’s Town Hall, where he said it was the “uneducated, illiterate, and puncture-wallahs who were against the CAA."
The signatories said that they will raise this concern to other European progressive bodies and human rights institutions to limit platforms to people who are out rightly bigoted, misogynistic and take shelter behind freedom of speech to spew hatred against particular communities.
Earlier, he received flak for his controversial tweets . Take a look here.
