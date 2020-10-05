'Bigoted and polarising': Indians in Germany appeal to remove BJP MP Tejasvi Surya from conference guest list

Indian diaspora in Germany have appealed the consul general in Hamburg to remove BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya from the speaker's list of a conference to be held by a startup. They are opposing his presence at the conference saying that a polarising personality like Surya should not find a safe haven in Europe, reported TwoCircles.net.

The signatories of the letter include India Solidarity Germany, The Humanism Project, Solidarity Belgium, Indians Against CAA, NRC and NPR – Finland, Bharath Democracy Watch, Indian Alliance Paris, and Foundation The London Story. The letter was sent to the Indian Consul general on October 2.

“It brings into question the spirit with which the event is conducted whether it is for all Indians or only for those who endorse or are fine with the polarising, abhorrent and dehumanising views held by Tejaswi Surya, which goes against the diverse community of Indians in Germany. It is extremely concerning to see an official platform is being given for such a controversial figure which will achieve nothing but further division and right-wing radicalisation on the German soil.”