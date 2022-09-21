Bigger proportion of Indians oppose hijab demand: Survey

Representative Image | PTI

New Delhi: In a recent survey conducted by CVoter-IndiaTracker, it was found that around 46 per cent of the respondents did not approve of the demand to wear Hijab. Whereas 36 percent support wearing the veil, 18 percent are undecided.

According to the survey data, 83 per cent Muslim, 60 per cent Sikh and 57 per cent Christian respondents opined that the demand of the Muslim girls is justified. At the same time, 58 per cent of upper caste Hindus and 54 per cent of other backward classes (OBC) opposed the demand.

During the survey, 43 per cent of the female respondents said hijab should not be allowed in educational institutions. A good proportion of 38 per cent of the female participants in the survey backed the demand of young Muslim girls. The survey revealed that 19 per cent of the female respondents were unaware of the issue.

Interestingly, during the survey, the majority of respondents from the minority communities—Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians—supported the demand of Karnataka Muslim girls to wear head coverings in educational institutions.

The survey threw up some interesting responses

As per the survey data, the biggest proportion of young respondents (45 per cent in the age category of 18–24 years) believe that the demand for Muslim girls is justified, while 38 per cent of respondents from this age group disagree. 17 per cent of the young respondents did not have any opinion.

The survey further revealed that more urban respondents—38 per cent—believe that Hijab should be allowed in schools and colleges in comparison to 35 per cent of rural respondents, who replied on similar lines.

Protest in Iran

On a global level, massive protests have erupted in Iran after the custodial death of a 22-year-old young woman, who was detained by Iran's moral police for allegedly violating the hijab law of the country.

According to the human rights activists, at least three people died in police firing on the demonstrators who took to the streets protesting the custodial death of the young activist. Notably, in the past few weeks, Iran has witnessed several activists appealing to women to defy the Islamic dress code of covering their heads, inviting a crackdown from the country's hardliner rulers.

In contrast to the situation in Iran, some Muslim girls in Karnataka have approached the Supreme Court of India demanding they be allowed to wear hijab in schools and colleges.