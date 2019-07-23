Big fish in drug trade not identified yet, says Goa CM

Panaji: The big fish involved in the drug trade in the state has not been identified yet, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Goa legislative assembly on Tuesday.

The chief minister faced some tough questions both from the ruling and the opposition members over the failure of the state police to curb the menace.

"The big supplier has not been identified yet," Sawant said, after opposition MLAs Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Reginaldo and BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate accused the police of not being serious about the problem.

"The actual drug suppliers have never come in the picture. Only young people who deal in small quantities are arrested. The big fish is not," Kamat said during Question Hour.