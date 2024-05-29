Big Blow For Delhi CM: SC Won't Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Seeking Extension Of Interim Relief; AAP Chief To Go Jail On June 2

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | File

Delhi: In a big setback to Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court Registry refused to accept the Delhi Chief Minister's plea seeking a 7-day extension of his interim bail on Wednesday, according to a report in Live Law. The registry reportedly said that Kejriwal has the liberty to move trial court for bail. As a result of the latest development, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal will have to surrender by June 2 as his interim bail ends on June 1.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined an urgent hearing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea to extend his interim bail by seven days on medical grounds in the Delhi excise policy case.

The vacation bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan stated that the Chief Justice of India should decide on the listing of Kejriwal's application. The bench noted that it was appropriate for the Chief Justice to take a call since the judgment in the case had already been reserved.

SC Reserves Its Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal's Plea

On May 17, the apex court reserved its verdict on Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Earlier, on May 10, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail until June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha election, with instructions to surrender on June 2.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, mentioned the application for urgent hearing. The bench responded, "This is a heard and reserved matter. We cannot do anything. Place before CJI for appropriate orders."

Singhvi filed a fresh application, seeking only a seven-day extension for medical reasons, emphasizing that this request was not an abuse of liberty but a necessary medical extension. The bench questioned why the application was not mentioned before Justice Dipankar Datta, who headed a vacation bench last week. Singhvi explained that the medical prescription was issued only the day before, hence the application could not be moved earlier.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Dutta, who had heard the main case, initially granted interim bail to Kejriwal.

Application Of Extension Of Bail Plea

In the application seeking a one-week extension, Kejriwal stated that he needed to undergo diagnostic tests, including a PET-CT scan. The application highlighted that recent medical tests revealed elevated blood glucose and ketone levels, suggesting potential kidney-related complications and damage.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe related to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.