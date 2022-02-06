'Big battle which I can't fight alone': Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi after he was announced as Congress' CM face for assembly elections

After Congress' former president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister face for upcoming assembly polls in Punjab, the CM said that he can't fight this battle alone and he does not have the money, courage to fight it.

Mr Gandhi made this announcement while addressing a virtual rally in Ludhiana today.

Channi thanking everyone said, "This is a big battle which I can't fight alone and I don't have the money, courage to fight it."

"The people of Punjab will fight this battle," he added.

"People of Punjab said we need a CM from 'gareeb ghar' (poor family)," said Gandhi during the rally.

The other main contender for the party's CM face was Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Jat Sikh face.

I thank everyone. This is a big battle which I can't fight alone. I don't have the money, courage to fight it. The people of Punjab will fight this battle: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi after he was announced as Congress' CM face for the #PunjabElections2022

The party had taken feedback from its leaders and workers, and had also sought the opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate through an automated call system.

Gandhi also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is not the PM but a "king".

Have you seen him helping anyone on roadside, he asks.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu who was also present in the rally in his speech before Rahul Gandhi said that "he will accept the decision of Rahul Gandhi." After Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post following months of feud with Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi was named as Punjab's Chief Minister in September last year.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 06:00 PM IST