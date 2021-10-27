Biden admin announces new Covid air travel rules

Washington

The Biden administration on Monday (local time) announced new Covid international air travel rules starting from November 8.

Starting on November 8, foreign national air travellers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to fly to the United States, with only limited exceptions, read US Department of State release.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that for the purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include those US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved or authorised, as well as vaccines with an EUL from WHO that includes Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines. As per the guidelines, mixing and matching of approved shots will be permitted.

Norms for foreigners

The US will lift all restrictions for fully vaccinated international travellers, including from India, from November 8 but they will have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight to the country, the White House has announced.

"Under this new system, foreign nationals will need to be fully vaccinated, in order to fly to US. The new system also includes enhanced testing requirements, strengthened contact tracing, as well as masking," a senior administration official said.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:11 AM IST