Bickering In Haryana Congress Comes To Fore At Meets Held By AICC Observers

Representative Image

Chandigarh: Bickering in Haryana Congress came to fore at the meetings held by AICC observers in Hisar and Jind districts with the workers belonging to different camps openly raising slogans against rival camps.

For the record, while the Congress districts units have not been formed for the past about nine years, it is now that the AICC has begun holding meetings in Haryana so as to constitute the party organisation including the district units office-bearers.

Unrest During Feedback Meetings

The uproar was witnessed when the AICC state coordinator Mayank Patel, state observers Mewa Singh and Ajay Sharma and the district Anand Dangi had held the meeting in Hisar and Jind districts to take feedback on the names for the district unit office-bearers on Monday.

The said meeting saw groupism as the workers belonging to different camps led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Union minister Kumari Selja and senior leaders including Randeep Surjewala and Kiran Choudhary openly shouted slogans against their rival camp leaders.

While several workers raised slogans against Hooda and his son Deepender and several other workers against the others and several even shouted slogans against the observers.

Similar scenes were also witnessed at Mahendergarh districts on Sunday.

AICC Observers' Role

It may be recalled that the AICC observers have been holding meetings since Sunday to initiate the process of selecting district-level office-bearers including presidents as the state Congress has been without any organisation for the past about nine years. They are scheduled to submit their report to the state party incharge Deepak Babaria and state president Udai Bhan after these meetings.

Extensive Consultation

According to information, the observers were scheduled to consult former state presidents, MPs and former MPs, legislators and former MLAs as well as the candidates of previous Lok Sabha and assembly elections and former district presidents, besides other leaders of different wings of the party during these meetings.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)