Bhutanese nabbed with leopard skin in West Bengal

Jalpaiguri: A Bhutanese was apprehended in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district and a leopard skin seized from his possession, a forest official said on Monday.

The alleged smuggler was apprehended by a special task force of Baikunthapur forest division in Dooars region of northern West Bengal. Thirty three-year-old Daw Tshering Doya was nabbed from Old Hashimara area of the district on Sunday evening and an 11-foot leopard skin recovered from him, forest ranger Sanjay Dutta said.

He said preliminary investigation has revealed that the leopard skin was being smuggled from Bhutan to some other country via India. The forest department has taken the accused into their custody will produce the accused in Jalpaiguri district court, Dutta said.