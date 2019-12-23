'Bhopal will be known for two disasters': Twitter reacts to Pragya's argument with passengers over seat allotment

An argument broke out between BJP MP Pragya Thakur and other people on board over the allotment of the seat during a Delhi to Bhopal Spicejet flight recently.

As the arguments escalate, Thakur is heard saying: "I said it at the beginning itself -- show me your rulebook -- If I don't feel comfortable, I will go." To this, a man tells her, "You are people's representative. Your job is not to trouble us. You should come by the next flight." The BJP MP then argues that why would she be going when there is "no first class, no facilities", only to get a retort from him that "first class is not her right." "You should have that moral compass that even if one person is getting troubled because of you, you should own up because you are the leader. You are not ashamed that you have held 50 people at ransom," the man tells her.