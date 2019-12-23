'Bhopal will be known for two disasters': Twitter reacts to Pragya's argument with passengers over seat allotment

An argument broke out between BJP MP Pragya Thakur and other people on board over the allotment of the seat during a Delhi to Bhopal Spicejet flight recently.
The video of the argument has gone viral on social media. In the video, it can be heard that an argument going on between BJP MP Pragya Thakur and other people on board over the allotment of the seat during a Delhi to Bhopal Spicejet flight recently.
As the arguments escalate, Thakur is heard saying: "I said it at the beginning itself -- show me your rulebook -- If I don't feel comfortable, I will go." To this, a man tells her, "You are people's representative. Your job is not to trouble us. You should come by the next flight." The BJP MP then argues that why would she be going when there is "no first class, no facilities", only to get a retort from him that "first class is not her right." "You should have that moral compass that even if one person is getting troubled because of you, you should own up because you are the leader. You are not ashamed that you have held 50 people at ransom," the man tells her.
Pragya Thakur's statements did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media.
Even celebrities like Richa Chadha slammed Pragya Thakur and lauded the passengers. "Terror-accused, out-on- bail MP gets schooled on her responsibility as a leader by citizen. Object to her being called leader... rest is great! Citizens 1, FarziSadhvi 0," Richa Chadha tweeted.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
Air carrier SpiceJet on Sunday issued a clarification over the accusation levied on its crew by BJP lawmaker Pragya Thakur, who had alleged misconduct and non-allotment of booked seats to on a flight to her constituency Bhopal.
SpiceJet in its clarification said that the Thakur was not allowed to sit on the pre-allotted seat as rules do not allow a 'passenger on wheelchairs' to be seated in the emergency row due to safety reasons.
"SpiceJet had the privilege to have Pragya Thakur on board SpiceJet flight SG 2498 (Delhi-Bhopal) on December 21. She had pre-booked seat 1A and had come to the airport in her own wheelchair. The Delhi-Bhopal flight is operated by Bombardier Q400 aircraft (78 seats). On this aircraft, the first row is the emergency row seat and is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs," the statement by SpiceJet read.
(Inputs from ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)