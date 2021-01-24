Bhopal: Special Handloom Expo 2020 underway, Sun Sankra group presents evergreen Hindi songs at Gauhar Mahal

Bhopal: Sur Sankra Musical Group in the city presented evergreen Hindi film songs of golden era, delighted the audience at Gauhar Mahal in the city on Sunday evening.

It was part of Special Handloom Expo 2020, organised by the MP Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation in collaboration with the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Government of India.

These songs included ‘Dam-dam diga diga…,’ ‘Jane kahan gaye who din…’ and ‘Mera lal dupatta malmal ka…’. They also presented some patriotic song, appreciated by audience.

Besides, weavers of 11 states of the country including Aandhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Karnatak, West Bengal,Jharkhand, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh have displayed the handloom works in the exhibition, attracting viistors. The exhibition will continue till February 2 from 12-9 PM.