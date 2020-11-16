Bhopal railway division registers 117.81% growth freight in October

Railway division Bhopal registered 117.81 per cent growth freight in October. It registered Rs 95.62 crore in October while it had registered Rs43.90 crore in same month last year.

Railway has promoted small traders for use good trains for transportation of their business.

Railway has business development units set up at all three levels - Division, Zones, Railways Board.

Railway has doubled the speed of freight trains.

Railway opened up of export traffic to Bangladesh for Parcels, Automobile and Containers.

Kisan Rail introduced from Nashik to Danapur (Patna) – multiple stoppages, multiple commodities, multiple parties.

Freight cargo express trains - Vyapaar Mala Express trains is also on track.

Railways introduced tariff and non- tariff initiatives to make Rail transportation more attractive.

Good sheds being improved on mission mode. Pilot project launched with ‘Department of Posts’ to provide door-to-door service to customers.