Bhima-Koregaon case: CJI Ranjan Gogoi recuses from hearing Gautam Navlakha's plea

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday recused himself from hearing a plea filed by civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha challenging the Bombay High Court order refusing to quash the FIR lodged against him in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case. "List the matter before a bench in which I am not the party", the Chief Justice said. The matter was listed before a bench of Chief Justice and Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer.

The Maharashtra government had filed a caveat in the matter seeking to be heard before any orders are passed. On September 13, the high court had refused to quash the FIR lodged against him in the Koregaon-Bhima violence and for having alleged Maoist links, noting that there was prima facie substance in the case. The high court had said, "Considering the magnitude of the case, we feel a thorough investigation is required".