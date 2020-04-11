Bhilwara Model Rahul Gandhi's brainchild? Sonia Gandhi credits Cong scion for high testing

Acting Congress President has claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s timely intervention had prevented the coronavirus outbreak spreading in Bhilwara, which was one of the earliest hospots of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
According to , sources said that Sonia made the statement at a meeting with state Congress chiefs, where she reviewed the steps taken by them to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting lasted over three hours.
Bhilwara Sarpanch Kismat Gurjar has hit out at interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi for crediting Congress scion Rahul Gandhi as the brainchild behind the Bhilwara Model that has ensured that the district hasn’t reported a single new coronavirus case in 10 days.
“I am hurt at her statement, as the work done to make the Bhilwara model successful is the work of all the local authorities," she said in a video
Bhilwara had become one of the hotspots of the outbreak, registering 27 positive cases and two deaths.The city has so far not reported any new case in the past 10 days, and the credit can go to the administration headed by Rajendra Bhatt and his team that comprises IAS officer Tina Dabi.
While the data is definitely something to write home about, Bhatt told that it would be premature to celebrate. “I want to complete three cycles of isolation, testing and quarantining before we claim victory,” Bhatt said.
IAS officer Tina Dabi told in an interview that the situation in the state could ‘have easily gone the other way.’
Notably, Bhilwara had issued a total lockdown days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued the 21-day lockdown. On March 20, the district administration called for shutting of all shops, and asking people not to panic.
Dabi said that they realised that Bhilwara had the potential to become the next hotspot after several medical practitioners had tested positive in the city. Realising that they had come in contact with several people, and fearing that the disease would spread quickly, the administration acted fast and implemented a total lockdown.
