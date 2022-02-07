Bhayander: Leopard spotted near slum triggers fear among residents

Wild cats are often spotted near tribal hamlets of Mashachapada in Kashimira which borders the outskirts of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

However, a leopard spotted near Jai Ambe Nagar- a densely populated slum settlement in Bhayandar (west) which is located nearly eight kilometres away from the forest area-has not only triggered panic amongst residents, but has kept the forest department and other law enforcing agencies on their toes.

According to local residents, the leopard was spotted by an on-duty conservancy worker at around 7:30 am on Monday. The leopard strolled into the railway premises which is adjacent to the slum cluster and houses the storerooms, offices and other utility depots. Fire brigade and police personnel immediately reached the spot followed by officials from the forest department.

A massive search operation was launched in the slums and the entire railway property. However, they failed to find the leopard or any conclusive evidence like footprints. “An elaborate search operation was conducted. Safety of people is important hence we will not only intensify night patrolling but trap cameras will also be installed to track the movement of the leopard.” said a forest officer.

The sighting has raised concern among residents, who believe that the presence of stray pigs here could have attracted the leopard. A few days ago a leopard was spotted near a municipal school in the Mashachapada area of Kashimira. Although the forest is under protection, rapid urbanisation has snatched away what was once the buffer area around it.

However, spotting a leopard nearly eight kilometres away from the SGNP has set the alarm bells ringing for the district administration.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 06:01 PM IST