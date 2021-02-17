Bharatiya Kisan Union to take farmers' agitation to East and Central UP

Significantly, these two rallies are being organized during the budget session of theYogi Adityanath so that their issues echo and dominate proceedings in both Houses of the State Legislature. The BKU State Vice-President Harinam Singh Verma claimed that union President Naresh Tikait will address both the Kisan Panchayats in Harak Village in Barabanki and Munderwa in Basti.
Verma claimed that it was a reply to the Central government’s claim that farmers' agitation was restricted to western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana only. "We are now planning to hold Kisan Panchayats in every part of Uttar Pradesh to show our strength," said Verma.
The BKU aims at hitting the BJP where it hurts most. Rakesh Tikait has already announced that Sanyukt Kisan Morcha will take the agitation to poll-bound West Bengal too. "We will tour the entire nation and go to West Bengal also. Farmers are facing problems there too,” he stated while announcing the farmers’ strategy.
The BJP seems now rattled after intelligence reports on Jats falling away from the party in Western UP. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah held talks with former Union Minister Sanjeev Baliyan in this regard and asked him to launch control-damage plan.