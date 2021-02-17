Bharatiya Kisan Union to take farmers' agitation to East and Central UP

Significantly, these two rallies are being organized during the budget session of theYogi Adityanath so that their issues echo and dominate proceedings in both Houses of the State Legislature. The BKU State Vice-President Harinam Singh Verma claimed that union President Naresh Tikait will address both the Kisan Panchayats in Harak Village in Barabanki and Munderwa in Basti.

Verma claimed that it was a reply to the Central government’s claim that farmers' agitation was restricted to western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana only. "We are now planning to hold Kisan Panchayats in every part of Uttar Pradesh to show our strength," said Verma.