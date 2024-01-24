Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Ayodhya Chalo' Campaign Unveils Strategic Political Manoeuvering Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party |

In a calculated political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched its ambitious "Ayodhya Chalo" campaign on January 24, riding on the fervour generated by the recent consecration of Ram Lalla.

Set to extend until March 25, the campaign is not just a pilgrimage but a meticulously orchestrated political strategy aimed at securing electoral advantages in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Highlighting the political significance of the campaign, a senior BJP leader stated, "Ayodhya Chalo is not just a spiritual journey; it is a manifestation of our commitment to the cause and a strategic move to connect with the masses, particularly as we approach the Lok Sabha elections."

With devotees flocking to Ayodhya for the 'darshan' of the newly consecrated Ram temple, the BJP sees an opportune moment to capitalize on the emotional and religious sentiments of the electorate. The party aims to project the temple issue as a central theme in the upcoming elections, counting on its resonance with the voters.

The BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit has been assigned the role to co-ordinate with the BJP units of other states to ensure "good" drashan of Ram Lalla.

”We will follow the instructions of head command to the T,” BJP state unit vice-president Vijay Bahadur Pathak said.

He said in view of surge of people from all walks of life in Ayodhya, we are taking caution because we need to assure a good stay to these pilgrims in Ayodhya and now not a inch of space is available there.

A key BJP official, on condition of anonymity, revealed, "The 'Ayodhya Chalo' campaign is intricately designed to make a political statement. It symbolises our dedication to the cause of the Ram temple and simultaneously serves as a powerful electoral narrative that we aim to carry forward."

Underlining the participation of senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the campaign seeks to create a political spectacle. Commenting on this, a party spokesperson remarked, "Their presence in Ayodhya during the campaign is a visual reinforcement of our commitment to the cause and sets the tone for the upcoming elections."

In a recent meeting of national general secretaries, BJP President JP Nadda emphasised the political dimension of the campaign, stating, "Ayodhya Chalo is not just about numbers; it is about making a powerful political statement. It's a collective effort to connect with the people, and it will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in our election strategy."

As states gear up to send names of leaders and workers participating in the campaign, political observers anticipate that the BJP's strategic move will further intensify as the Lok Sabha elections draw nearer. The Ram temple, emerging as a central election issue, underscores the party's keen focus on leveraging religious sentiments for political mileage.