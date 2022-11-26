Bharat Jodo Yatra: Gehlot remark concerns Rajasthan Congress

Jaipur: Will the chariot of Mr Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has so far treaded cautiously and peacefully, will progress without any controversy in Rajasthan?

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to enter Rajasthan between Dec 3 and 6. The Congress is taking all efforts to make it a success, as Rajasthan is the first and the only state on its route, where the party is in power.

But the renewed war between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot has raised concerns among the Congress leaders about the Yatra's success.

Political circles are abuzz with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's 'traitor' remark about his political opponent Sachin Pilot in a TV interview and the way Mr Pilot reacted.

It was evident from the statement of the party’s national spokesperson Jairam Ramesh who had to tweet that for the time being everyone should focus on strengthening the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Sources said amid the rapid political rhetoric and tussle of supporters of both the leaders the 15 days of the Yatra will be a big challenge.

Senior party MLA Narendra Budania tweeted, “It is not good to have conflict in the party for such a long time. It demoralises the workers. Party high command should take a decision and settle the issue. Cohesion in the party is imperative before the Yatra enters Rajasthan.”

Notably, the Yatra route in the state is Gurjar-dominated and Mr Pilot has a good hold in the area as he hails from the community. The Gurjars in the state have been opposing Mr Gehlot and his loyalists for a long time. Mr Gehlot himself had to face the protest in Karoli on Thursday where the Pilot camp supporters raised slogans against the Chief Minister.

Party workers said the interview of Mr Gehlot worsen the matter as Gurjars have already threatened to oppose the Yatra in the name of fulfilling the promises made to the community two years ago.

Although, Minister and Yatra coordinator in the state Govind Ram Meghwal said such disputes are common in political parties and will not impact the Yatra. “Not only the Congress workers but people of the state are eagerly awaiting the Yatra. It will be a huge success in Rajasthan,” Mr Meghwal said.