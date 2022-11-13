Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi’s route in Rajasthan stuck in factionalism of state Congress | ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jado Yatra route in Rajasthan has got stuck in the ongoing factionalism of state Congress. The yatra will enter Rajasthan between December 3 to 6, but the route chart for the yatra has not been finalized yet, though it was claimed by the party on November 8th that it will be finalized in a day or two.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out by the Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi has completed 67 days. The yatra has reached Maharashtra and from there via Madhya Pradesh, it is expected to reach Rajasthan between December 3-6.

Though the route chart of the Yatra has not been finalized yet as per reports this yatra will enter from Jhalawar and will pass through Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts in Rajasthan.

Notably, the said route is mostly Gurjar community dominated and the Gurjars in Rajasthan are showing annoyance with CM Ashok Gehlot and leaders close to him because of his alleged political rivalry with former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

The Gurjars protested against some leaders of the Gehlot faction including two Gurjar ministers in a public function held at Pushkar a few months ago and these leaders had to leave the function.

The state unit of the party wants to rule out the possibility of any such incident during the Yatra as Gehlot and Pilot both are expected to attend the Yatra and such incidents can become a big embarrassment for the party.

The Ashok Gehlot faction in the party is trying to include Jaipur in the route chart of the Yatra in the name of the fourth anniversary of the Gehlot government in the state. "The Gehlot government is completing four years in December and as Rahul Gandhi will be on his Yatra in the state at that time so Gehlot faction is trying to include Jaipur and one or two other districts in the route chart," said a senior leader on anonymity.

The spokesperson of the party Swarnim Chaturvedi said, "The Yatra is expected to enter Rajasthan between December 3-6 and will remain here for 18 days. The party is in the process to finalize the route."