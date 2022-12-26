e-Paper Get App
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi invites Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Jayant Chaudhary to participate

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 03:59 PM IST
The Congress leader has written letter to Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, and Jayant Chaudhary |
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has invited Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Jayant Singh of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), sources said.

A formal letter has been written by the Congress leader but its not clear that whether these leaders have given consent or not, the sources informed.

Bharat Jodo Yatra to begin from UP on January 3

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume from January 3 from Ghaziabad in UP and it is said that Congress wants all like-minded parties to participate in the yatra.

Earlier, many non-Congress leaders and celebrities including actor and politician Kamal Haasan joined the yatra on Saturday.

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi on Saturday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP and RSS, saying that their policies are to spread hate but the common people want harmony.

"The policies of the BJP and RSS are to spread fear and hatred, we will not allow it. I have opened a shop of love in the hatred market," he said.

Bharat Jodo Yatra on a break

After reaching the Red Fort on Saturday, the yatra has taken a break till January 3, 2023.

During the the nine-day break, the containers will be repaired and prepared for the harsh winter in the north, according to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

"Also, many yatris will be able to spend time with their families after almost four months. The journey will resume on January 3," he had said earlier this week.

The yatra will commence from Ghaziabad on January 3 and then from Sanoli Khurd at the Panipat border on January 6.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

