Bharat Jodo Yatra Punjab leg: Girl chases march, honours Rahul Gandhi with shawl, hands him out red roses; WATCH video | Twitter video grab

Chandigarh: Rahul Gandhi was on Wednesday handed out a bunch of red roses from a girl during the Bharat Jodo yatra which is in its Punjab leg currently.

In the now viral video, the girl in specs and a long jacket with highlighted hair tries reaching out to Rahul Gandhi and is in between stopped by the security. She has a bunch of red roses in her hands and after much ado she successfully reaches Rahul Gandhi. The girl ,who seems very happy upon finally meeting RaGa hugs him and he in turn hugs her back at he pats her back. The girl then honours Rahul Gandhi with a maroon embroidered shawl and hands him out the flowers. Rahul Gandhi then walks with the girl hand-in-hand for some time. Both are seen talking to each other before she finally bids adieu with a hug.

