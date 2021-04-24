Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to be sold at Rs 600 to states, Rs 1,200 to private hospitals

In a statement, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna M Ella said the company is supplying the vaccine to the central government at Rs 150 per dosage and the government on its part is distributing it free of cost.

"We would like to state that more than 50 per cent of our capacities have been reserved for central government supplies," Ella said.

Recovering the cost is essential in the journey of innovation towards other vaccines such as intranasal Covid-19, Chikungunya, Zika, Cholera and others, he added.

Pune's Serum Institute of India (SII), a Cyrus Poonawalla group company, on Wednesday announced it is fixing the price of Covishield (the AstraZeneca vaccine) at Rs 400 per dose in state government establishments and Rs 600 per dose in private hospitals. The group has promised to put the vaccine on retail shelves within four to five months.