Bharat Biotech to launch world's first nasal Covid vaccine

The world's first nasal COVID vaccine, made by Bharat Biotech, has received approval; however, no efficacy data has been released till now.

Earlier, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and its PSU, the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), had announced that DCGI had granted Bharat Biotech (BBIL), emergency use authorization for the first-of-its-kind intranasal COVID-19 vaccine.

Supported by DBT and BIRAC under the aegis of Mission COVID Suraksha, the mission was launched by DBT and implemented by BIRAC to reinforce and accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development efforts as part of Aatmanirbhar 3.0.

Scientific leadership at various levels of vaccine development was provided by DBT Laboratories and BIRAC.