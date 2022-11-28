e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBharat Biotech to launch world's first nasal Covid vaccine

Bharat Biotech to launch world's first nasal Covid vaccine

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
world's first nasal Covid vaccine |
Follow us on

The world's first nasal COVID vaccine, made by Bharat Biotech, has received approval; however, no efficacy data has been released till now.

Earlier, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and its PSU, the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), had announced that DCGI had granted Bharat Biotech (BBIL), emergency use authorization for the first-of-its-kind intranasal COVID-19 vaccine.

Supported by DBT and BIRAC under the aegis of Mission COVID Suraksha, the mission was launched by DBT and implemented by BIRAC to reinforce and accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development efforts as part of Aatmanirbhar 3.0.

Scientific leadership at various levels of vaccine development was provided by DBT Laboratories and BIRAC.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bharat Biotech to launch world's first nasal Covid vaccine

Bharat Biotech to launch world's first nasal Covid vaccine

Piyush Goyal: Indian handicraft exports rising steadily, better than machine-made products

Piyush Goyal: Indian handicraft exports rising steadily, better than machine-made products

AIIMS-Delhi server remains down for 6th day; hackers demand Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency

AIIMS-Delhi server remains down for 6th day; hackers demand Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency

Why are they using my name? Medha Patkar responds to PM’s criticism

Why are they using my name? Medha Patkar responds to PM’s criticism

Foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra given extension of 16 more months

Foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra given extension of 16 more months