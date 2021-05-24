Bharat Biotech submitted 90% of documents to WHO for emergency use listing for Covaxin

Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has conveyed to the government that it has already submitted 90 per cent of documents to WHO for obtaining emergency use listing (EUL) for the Covaxin vaccine, sources said on Monday.

As per WHO's website, the global health body requires more information for the EUL.

The remaining documents are expected to be submitted by June, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech Ltd told the Central government during a discussion on obtaining the World Health Organisation's authorisation for emergency use listing for Covaxin, sources said.