Bharat Biotech says it has enrolled 13,000 volunteers for Phase 3 trials of Covaxin

Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Tuesday announced successful recruitment of 13,000 volunteers and continued progress towards achieving the goal of 26,000 participants for the Phase 3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' across multiple sites in India.

Covaxin has been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

The indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV), it added.

"Covaxin is a highly purified and inactivated 2 dose SARS-CoV2 vaccine, manufactured in a vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses," Bharat Biotech said.