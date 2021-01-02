Bharat Biotech on course to have 26,000 volunteers for Phase-3 clinical trials of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech on Saturday said it is moving towards achieving the target of having 26,000 volunteers across the country for Phase-3 trials of its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'.

The company has already roped in 23,000 volunteers for the trials, it said.

The company statement has come after an expert panel of India's central drug authority recommended granting permission for restricted use of Covaxin in emergency situation, especially in the context of infection by mutant strains.

The recommendation for Bharat Biotech's vaccine came a day after the panel cleared the Serum Institute of India's emergency use authorisation application for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield, paving the way for the rollout of COVID-19 shots in the country in the next few days.

Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute and Pfizer had applied with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for their respective vaccines.