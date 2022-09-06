Bharat Biotech gets emergency use authorisation for intranasal COVID-19 vaccine

Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) on Tuesday got emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, announced Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

This will be India's first nasal vaccine for COVID.

In a tweet, Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, "Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation."

A few weeks ago, Bharat Biotech had completed the phase-III and booster dose trials for the intranasal vaccine.

The company said it had conducted two separate trials for its intranasal Covid vaccine, one as a primary dose schedule and another as a booster dose, for subjects who have been double vaccinated with the two commonly administered Covid vaccines in India.

The company said its 'BBV154' has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery and designed and developed to be cost-effective in low and middle-income countries.

It is stable at 2-8°C, enabling easy storage and distribution, Bharat Biotech said, adding that it has established large manufacturing capabilities at multiple sites across India, including Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana.

The intranasal Covid vaccine was developed in partnership with Washington University St Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored constructs and evaluated it in preclinical studies for efficacy, the company said.