Bharat Bandh: Who is participating in today's strike and how will it affect you?

While different state governments have criticised the strike or refused to acknowledge it, normal life is already being disrupted across the country. While some areas have already seen protest rallies and rail-roko efforts, this is not the only concern. The fact that many labour and trade unions have decided to support the move means that banking, transportation and many other facilities will be hit.

In many states, auto and taxi drivers have decided to keep off the roads. The federations of railway and defence employees have decided to have large mobilisation on the day to express their solidarity with the strike and the demands of the unions. Not only that, in some areas roads have been blocked and bus and train services have been affected. In Kochi for example, markets have been closed.

Many lenders, including IDBI Bank and Bank of Maharashtra have already said that their normal working could be affected at the branches and offices. The All India Bank Employees' Association represents the majority of the banks, except State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Overseas Bank. It has four lakh bank employees from various public and old private sectors and a few foreign banks as its members. As such, their support can mean that banking services in many area are adversely affected.