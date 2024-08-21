 Bharat Bandh Remains Mostly Peaceful In Chhattisgarh
The demonstrators breached barricades and entered the collectorate, leading to temporary chaos before police restored order.

Updated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 09:20 PM IST
Raipur (Chhatisgarh): A 14-hour Bharat Bandh called by Dalit and tribal organizations on Wednesday, protesting against the Supreme Court's decision to permit the implementation of the creamy layer in SC & ST reservation, largely concluded without major law and order problems like incidents in Chhattisgarh. Apart from a few incidents, it remained overall peaceful.

In anticipation of potential disruptions, most schools and colleges across the state remained closed for the day. Public transportation services, including buses, were also largely suspended. In urban areas such as Raipur and Korba, the impact was mixed: while some shops remained open, others chose to close in response to the Bandh. In contrast, markets in tribal and Scheduled Caste-dominated areas were predominantly shut.

The capital city, Raipur, experienced minimal disruption, with the market largely unaffected by the Bandh call. However, in Kondagaon, tensions flared when a group attempting to submit a memorandum to the collector was stopped by security forces. The demonstrators breached barricades and entered the collectorate, leading to temporary chaos before police restored order.

The Chamber of Commerce in Bastar endorsed the Bandh, while the Raipur chapter did not, a stance that drew criticism from the organizations leading the protest. These groups accused the government of undermining the sentiments of the local communities. Rallies and protests were reported in various parts of the state, reflecting the widespread discontent surrounding the issue. 

