Bharat Bandh on March 28-29: Banking, transport and other services likely to be hit; here's all you need to know

A joint platform of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike (Bharat bandh) on March 28 and 29 (Monday and Tuesday) to protest against a number of government policies affecting workers, farmers and the common man.

The Platform of Central Trade Unions and Sectoral Federations and Associations had recently held a meeting in New Delhi to take stock of the preparations in various states and sectors for the proposed two-day all India strike against "the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" of the central government, a statement said.

Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) said a statement.

What is the protest for?

According to the forum, the BJP led Central government has intensified the attacks on the working people, reducing the interest rate on EPF accumulations to 8.1 per cent from 8.5 per cent, sudden hike in petrol, LPG, kerosene, CNG etc., taking steps to implement their programme of monetisation (PSU land bundles) but are held back only because of the worsening condition of inflation and crashing share markets.

ALSO READ Hijab ban: Muslim bodies in Karnataka call for bandh opposing high court verdict

Who will participate in the protest?

Financial sectors, including banking and insurance, are joining the strike. The strike notices have been given by unions in the sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, insurance among others, the statement said.

The central trade unions which are part of this joint forum are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

The unions in railways and defence sector would be making mass mobilisation in support of the strike at several hundreds of spots, it stated.

However, the union power ministry has written to all states governments and electricity authorities asking them to ensure normal functioning of the electricity supply during the strike of the employees. Shutdown activities planned during these two days may be rescheduled to suitable future dates, the ministry said. Additional manpower may be deployed at all critical power stations to handle any emergency conditions.

Control room executives should be vigil and on high alert and power supply to essential services like hospitals, defence infrastructure, railways should be ensured, the power ministry advisory said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 05:41 PM IST