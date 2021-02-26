Bharat Bandh Live Updates: SKM appeals to farmers to peacefully participate in day-long bandh

A mixed response is expected to the 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' on Friday with traders' bodies split over joining the nationwide shutdown call to protest against the issues related to GST and e-commerce. While the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which gave the Bandh call, claimed that more than 8 crore traders belonging to over 40,000 business organisations across the country, including Delhi, will join it by shutting their commercial establishments, other traders' bodies that PTI spoke to said they have not extended support to the Bandh.

the Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal (FAIVM), which represents traders and retailers, stated that it has not extended support to the Bandh. FAIVM National General Secretary V K Bansal said it is not in favour of shutting shops in support of some of its demands, although FAIVM accepts and recognises that GST has deviated from its original objective in the past 43 months.

"Illogical and huge penalties on small error, threat of cancellation of GST registration, not giving opportunity to rectify error in GSTR (GST return) are some of the trouble-making provisions," Bansal said.