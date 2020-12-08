Bharat Bandh latest updates: Farmers continue to block Delhi-Meerut highway near Ghazipur

Farmers continue to block NH-24
The agitating farmers on Tuesday continued to block the Delhi-Meerut highway near Ghazipur amid 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers over the three Farm Laws. The agitating farmers, who have been camping at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border for the last 10 days on Tuesday morning once again blocked the national highway that connects Delhi with Meerut via Ghaziabad. The farmers have, however, announced that the emergency vehicles like ambulance and the marriage ceremony vehicles will be allowed to pass.
Vehicular movement affected in Odisha
Roads wear a deserted look in several parts of Odisha as the farmers supported by different political parties and trade unions on Tuesday began holding protests as part of Bharat Bandh against new farm laws enacted by the Centre. Public transportation services were affected as the protesters held picketing at the railway stations and bus stops in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Rayagada, and several other places. Vehicular movement on many routes disrupted with agitators blocking them by burning tyres.
Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate birthday in view of pandemic, farmers' agitation
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday on December 9 in support of farmers' agitation against the farm laws and COVID-19 situation in the country.
UP put on high alert for 'Bharat Bandh'
Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert view of 'Bharat Bandh' call for Tuesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to make adequate arrangements to ensure that the common people are not put to any inconvenience on account of 'Bharat Bandh'. He also asked police officials to avoid any confrontation with farmers. Special vigil is being maintained in all districts bordering Delhi and additional forces have been deployed there.