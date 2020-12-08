Bharat Bandh latest updates: Farmers continue to block Delhi-Meerut highway near Ghazipur

The agitating farmers on Tuesday continued to block the Delhi-Meerut highway near Ghazipur amid 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers over the three Farm Laws. The agitating farmers, who have been camping at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border for the last 10 days on Tuesday morning once again blocked the national highway that connects Delhi with Meerut via Ghaziabad. The farmers have, however, announced that the emergency vehicles like ambulance and the marriage ceremony vehicles will be allowed to pass.