Bhagwant Mann offloading row: AAP supremo Kejriwal raps 'Mann most honest Punjab CM in last 75 years' | File Photo

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday broke his silence over the ongoing controversy over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann allegedly being deplaned from a Lufthansa flight.

While addressing a public gathering, he was faced with a question of whether or not Bhagwant Mann was deplaned and whether it was because he was in an inebriated state. He answered that 'Mann is the most honest CM Punjab has got in the last 75 years'.

He said, "After 75 years, Punjab has got a hardcore honest, hardworking man as the Chief Minister. In the past six months, he established 100 Mohalla clinics and made electricity free of cost."

"He created 75,000 job opportunities and confirmed the employment of 8,000 teachers. There is so much that Bhagwant Mann has done that his opponents are not able to find any flaws with his work, and that is why they are resorting to mud-slinging. It is all false," the AAP supremo added.

Rumours surfaced in the media that the Punjab chief Mann was forced from the plane on Saturday night at the Frankfurt airport because he was intoxicated. However, the ruling party in the state had strongly denied claims made by their political rivals.

"The dirty tricks department of our political opponents are spreading these canards, to defame our CM. They cannot digest that CM Mann is working hard to get investment in Punjab. The CM is returning as per schedule. He was to land here on Sunday night and he has already landed in Delhi,” said party Chief Spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang to The Tribune.

The German air carrier, Lufthansa, also clarified the matter by issuing a statement on Twitter. They wrote that its flight was not delayed because of any inebriated passengers on board, but because of a delayed inbound flight and aircraft change.