Bhabanipur bypoll: Priyanka Tibrewal gets notice from Election Commission

Kolkata: BJP Bhabanipur candidate Priyanka Tibrewal got notice from Election Commission after TMC complained to returning officer of Bhabanipur that Priyanka had broken the pandemic protocols while filing her nomination on September 13.

Reacting to the notice, Priyanka said that it is a ploy of the ruling Trinamool Congress to stop her from campaigning.

“SuvenduAdhikari and I were in the same car and other leaders like Arjun Singh and Dinesh Trivedi were in other cars. After I entered the Alipore Survey office it was the police's duty to disperse the crowd. The TMC is purposely sending falsemessages to stop me from campaigning as they are afraid of BJP,” said Priyanka.

Notably, amidst blowing of conch and shell Priyanka along with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP leaders Arjun Singh and Dinesh Trivedi filed her nomination onSeptember 13.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that ‘false hopes’ and ‘lies’ BJP is trying to win the Bhabanipur bypoll.

“Everybody had seen how the BJP candidate had visited the Alipore Survey centre to file her nomination. Lies and false hope are only weapons of the BJP,” said Partha.

Incidentally, the Left Front candidate Srijeeb Biswas had also filed his nomination on September 13.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders Swapan Dasgupta and Shishir Bajoria visited the Election Commission of India and submitted a four page complaint.

According to the BJP the deployment of 15 companies of CAPF during the bypoll of Bhabanipur and Assembly poll in Samserganj and Jangipur is not sufficient.

The BJP also complained that West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim is alleged;y trying to invoke pre-poll violence in West Bengal.

“Firhad Hakim was heard stating that people should break the legs of LoP Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MP Arjun Singh. He was also heard making communal comments. TMC has fielded several goons in Bhabanipur constituency,” read the part of the letter.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 09:40 PM IST