Bhabanipur bypoll: BJP finalises three candidates to field against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee; check out names

Kolkata: After the Bhabanipur bypoll date was announced on Saturday, BJP started selecting candidates to field against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to BJP sources, the saffron camp has selected three names but will finalise them after the internal meeting.

“Former Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy, BJP leader Anirban Ganguly and actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh have been selected to contest against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee,” said the BJP sources.

Notably, Rudranil Ghosh who had contested against TMC’s Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in the recently concluded legislative polls had lost to Sobhandeb.

However, Rudranil claimed that if the party pitches him against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee he is ready to contest.

Meanwhile, TMC has begun campaigning for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. TMC activists started painting poll graffiti as part of the campaign. Slogans such as "Bhabanipur Nijer Ghorer Meyekei chai" (Bhabanipur wants her own daughter) were seen on the walls of buildings of the constituency.

"We are thrilled that Didi will be back in the Bhabanipur seat. This is the area where she has grown up. This has been the base of her political activity," a local TMC leader said after kick starting the wall writing campaign.

"For us, the challenge is not victory as we are confident about it. The challenge is to ensure Didi's win with a record margin," another TMC worker said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 11:47 PM IST