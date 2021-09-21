Bhabanipur bypoll: BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal stopped from entering ward near West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s house

Kolkata: Bhabanipur BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal was prevented from entering idol-makers' establishment in Kalighat area near West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence.

Priyanka claimed that she was prevented by police citing 144 CrPC and said that she will move to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the issue.

“I have been purposely stopped by the police though I wanted to reach out to the people but the police didn’t allow me. I will move the ECI over this. I even told them that I will keep my loudspeaker off but still didn’t get permission,” said Priyanka.

Incidentally, owing to waterlogging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had to cancel her campaigning at the Iqbalpur area.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said that the TMC should start ‘Duare Nouka’ (boat at doorstep) for not developing the infrastructure for the last 10 years. Also, he will campaign for Priyanka Tibrewal at Bhabanipur on Wednesday.

Besides, LoP Suvendu Adhikari was seen campaigning in Jangipur for the BJP candidate Sujit Das.

Slamming the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu said that the minorities are being misled by Mamata Banerjee over the CAA issue.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to give candidature to people of India and Mamata Banerjee is misleading people over the CAA issue. The only party that can bring happiness and develop West Bengal is the Modi-led BJP party,” claimed Suvendu.

On the other side, turncoat BJP leader who is eager to rejoin TMC Rajib Banerjee claimed that Mamata Banerjee will win Bhabanipur seat.

“The BJP should not have fielded a candidate against Mamata Banerjee as everyone knows that she will win by a large margin. No one should also call her 'Khala' or 'Begum' especially after the landslide victory,” claimed Rajib.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 09:52 PM IST