Beyond Religion: Muslim man protects Shiv temple from being vandalised by mobs in Northeast Delhi

Amid protests and violence that left 42 people dead and several injured, a Muslim community set an example of humanity by protecting a Shiv temple in the violence-hit Indira Vihar area of Northeast Delhi.

A Muslim man Shakeel Ahmed with the support of residents of Indira Vihar stopped a mob who tried to vandalise a Shiv temple on February 25 night.

Apparently, the mob were not the residents of Indira Vihar and they had come from other parts of Northeast Delhi. Shakeel said that the mob had entered the area with an aim to vandalise religious places and houses.

Narrating the incident to ANI, Shakeel said: " We protected the Shiv Temple because otherwise we would have been maligned that a temple has been vandalised in a Muslim area." He also said that they did not let the mob come near the temple.

At least 42 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal riots that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.

The areas worst affected in the violence include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura of Northeast Delhi.

Although life is crawling towards normalcy in the violence-hit areas, the clashes have left deep scars on the minds of those who witnessed the violence erupting before their eyes.