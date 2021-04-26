'Beyond heartbreaking': WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on India's worsening COVID-19 situation

Highlighting that several countries are still experiencing intense COVID-19 transmission, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that situation in India is "beyond heartbreaking".

"It is pleasing to see small declines in cases and deaths in several regions, but many countries are still experiencing intense COVID19 transmission, and the situation in India is beyond heartbreaking," Tedros said.

India reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.