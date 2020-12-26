Beware of 'Atma Nirvar' BJP: Congress warning to Nitish Kumar amid defections from JD(U) in Arunachal Pradesh

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Saturday issued a 'warning' to Janata Dal (United) chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over the recent defections of Parliamentarians from the latter's party to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh.
Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, sensed the disquiet in the JD(U) camp over the recent defections of its members to the BJP and took the opportunity to attempt to drive a schism between the two parties who are in an allied share of power in Bihar.
The Congress leader, in his 'warning', described the BJP as "well adept and highly skillful in poaching operation like the notorious wild animal poachers of North Eastern region."
He directly addressed the Bihar chief minister, tagging Nitish Kumar in the tweet and asked him: "Beware of BJP".
Chowdhury, who is also the current president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC), also alleged that the saffron only has the exclusive 'political mission' of 'Atma Nirvar'. As in, "the construction of only BJP and destruction of all Non BJPs..."
The Congress leader called the defections from the JD(U) to the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh as only a symptom to what he termed as the 'Arunachal Syndrome', hinting that it might leave wide-ranging effects outside of the current imagination of Nitish Kumar.
"Before being torn into pieces and to be withered away by the same machination as you are now experiencing in Arunachal Pradesh, Nitish-Ji, explore new ideas may include keeping in touch with the opposition in Bihar as an antidote to withstand the #ArunchalSyndrome," Chowdhury advised Nitish Kumar.
"Under the sun, the thirst of BJP party's wholesale aggression can not be quenched," the Congress leader said on a final note.
In a major jolt to the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), six of its seven MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh recently shifted their allegiances to the ruling BJP, a bulletin issued by the state legislative assembly said on Friday.
The development came a day ahead of the announcement of the panchayat and municipal poll results.
The JD(U) MLAs who switched sides are Talem Taboh from Rumgong Assembly Constituency, Hayeng Mangfi (Chayang Tajo), Jikke Tako (Tali), Dorjee Wangdi Kharma (Kalaktang), Dongru Siongju (Bomdila) and Kanggong Taku from Mariyang-Geku constituency, the bulletin said.
On November 26, the JD(U) had issued show-cause notices to Siongju, Kharma and Taku for "anti-party" activities, and suspended them.
Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday sought to downplay the split suffered by the Janata Dal (United) in Arunachal Pradesh where all but one MLA of the party have joined the BJP.
The JD(U) has been contesting Assembly polls in a number of states without having a truck with the BJP, insisting that its tie-up with the saffron party was "confined to Bihar".
Kumar, who is the JD(U)s national president, sought to dismiss with a bitter laugh the development in the north- eastern state, where his party had won seven seats in the assembly polls held last year and become the main opposition group while the BJP, his coalition partner in Bihar, had achieved power.
"We are focusing on our proposed meeting. They have gone their own way", Kumar said in response to queries from journalists about the split that came ahead of the JD(U)s national executive and national council meetings scheduled here this weekend.
Meanwhile, the opposition RJD-Congress combine came out with statements asserting that the development in Arunachal Pradesh gave a hint of the shape of things to come in Bihar where the JD(U) has already ceased to be the senior partner in the coalition.
--
The JD(U), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, won seven of the 15 seats it contested in the 2019 assembly elections, and emerged as the second largest party after the BJP, which had bagged 41 seats.
Following the switchover, the BJP now has 48 MLAs in the 60-member House, while the JD(U) is left with only one.
Congress and the National People's Party (NPP) have four members each.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)