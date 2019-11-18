Beware Delhi Police, some of them might become lawyers: Twitterati react to 'lathi charge' on JNU students

New Delhi: On Monday, several denizens of Twitter called out Delhi Police for what they felt was excessive use of force against students of JNU who were protesting.

Journalist Faye D’Souza wrote on Twitter: “Dear ANI, This is not a "Clash" . This is the police using force and lathis on protestors. The right to protest is a democratic right in India. We won our independence through peaceful protest. Remember!.”