BESTIALITY! Moradabad Man Arrested After Shocking Video Shows Him Raping A Cow In His House

A video has emerged on social media in which a man can be seen allegedly raping a cow at his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.

In the video which is now going viral on social media, the man is seen raping the cow tied to a pole as the cow attempts to escape from the man’s grip.

Watch the video here:

UP के मुरादाबाद में गौमाता का रेप करते दिखा “मो० भूराशेख”



अपने घर में गाय पालता था और फिर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म करता था मो० भूराशेख़



मदरसे में “क़ुरान” की तालीम हासिल कर चुका भूराशेख पहले भी कर चुका ऐसी घिनौनी हरकते



— Sudarshan UP (@SudarshanNewsUp) June 19, 2024

As per reports, the horrific incident took place at night on June 15 and the man raping his cow has been identified as Bhura Sheikh.

Moradabad police have registered an FIR against Bhura and he has been taken into custody. They are currently investigating the case and taking necessary actions.

— MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) June 19, 2024

As per reports, The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had been monitoring Bhura's activities for some time.

Kalyan Singh, VHP's district vice-president, sent a letter to the police station in charge, alleging that Bhura has previously targeted other animals, including dogs and goats. The letter states that Bhura has been boasting about his actions, making offensive remarks about Hindu beliefs.

The VHP has demanded strict action against Bhura under the Animal Cruelty Act and other relevant laws.