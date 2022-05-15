'Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure': PM Modi congratulates Manik Saha on taking oath as new Tripura CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Manik Saha on taking oath as Tripura chief minister and expressed confidence that he will add vigour to the state's development journey.

Saha was sworn in on Sunday morning. Governor SN Arya administered the oath to Saha, a Rajya Sabha MP, at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

PM Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Shri @DrManikSaha2 on taking oath as Tripura's CM. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure. I am confident he will add vigour to the development journey of Tripura which began in 2018."

Saha, a maxillofacial surgeon who graduated from the King George Medical College in Lucknow, was a member of the opposition Congress before he joined the BJP in 2016. He became the party's state president in 2020.

A former badminton player of repute, Mr Saha is also the President of Tripura Cricket Association.

His importance to BJP stems from his clean image and his track record, which includes crafting BJP's victory in all thirteen civic bodies in the elections held in November 2021.

ALSO READ New Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha takes oath ahead of state polls next year

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 02:41 PM IST