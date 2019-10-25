Best picks on Amazon and Flipkart before their Diwali sale ends at midnight

The biggest Diwali sales online are shutting today, and thousands are still flocking these websites in hopes to find a good deal. Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale and the Flipkart Big Diwali 2019 sale will end at midnight tonight.

The sale has had almost all products under the sun on their website’s sale. The sale includes smartphones, TVs, electronics, and several other electronic products. As only 9 hours are left for the sale, here is a list of the best deals to benefit from before the real prices hit up again: