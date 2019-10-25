Best picks on Amazon and Flipkart before their Diwali sale ends at midnight

The biggest Diwali sales online are shutting today, and thousands are still flocking these websites in hopes to find a good deal. Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale and the Flipkart Big Diwali 2019 sale will end at midnight tonight.
The sale has had almost all products under the sun on their website’s sale. The sale includes smartphones, TVs, electronics, and several other electronic products. As only 9 hours are left for the sale, here is a list of the best deals to benefit from before the real prices hit up again:
Vivo U10
The Vivo U10 is available at Rs 100 discount on the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon if you pay online. The Vivo U10 comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. You can swap your old smartphone to receive up to Rs. 7,650 as an additional exchange discount.
OnePlus 7
The OnePlus 7 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is now available at Rs. 44,999. this phone also comes with a bundled exchange offer with a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 13,000. OnePlus 7 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC.
Samsung Galaxy M30
The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy M30 is currently selling at Rs. 11,999. The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 SoC.
iPhone 7 32GB
Apple's iPhone 7 is down to Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 29,900) on Flipkart’s sale. The website is also offering an extra discount of Rs. 11,900 if you're exchanging your old smartphone. State Bank of India credit card users can avail an additional 10 per cent instant discount on the purchase.
Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE
The Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE is available at Rs. 7,490 (MRP Rs. 14,990) on Amazon’s sale. The headphones support Bluetooth 4.0 connections and feature active noise cancellation. The inbuilt battery can last up to 19 hours on a full charge.
Fire TV Stick
Amazon has featured the Fire TV Stick once again on its website. Currently, it is available at the price of Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999).
The all-new Kindle 10th generation
The new variant was launched in India earlier this year and features a built-in light and 4GB of internal storage. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this variant of the Kindle e-reader. It is available for Rs. 6,249.
